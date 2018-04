BRIEF-B2Gold Reports Q1 2018 Consolidated Gold Production Of 239,684 Ounces

April 11 (Reuters) - B2Gold Corp:

* B2GOLD REPORTS RECORD FIRST QUARTER GOLD PRODUCTION AND REVENUE IN 2018; QUARTERLY GOLD PRODUCTION INCREASE OF 81% TO 240,000 OUNCES AND REVENUES MORE THAN DOUBLE TO $344 MILLION

* QUARTERLY CONSOLIDATED GOLD PRODUCTION OF 239,684 OUNCES, INCREASE OF 81%

* QUARTERLY CONSOLIDATED GOLD REVENUE OF $344.3 MILLION, INCREASE OF 135%

* ON TARGET TO MEET GUIDANCE OF BETWEEN 910,000 & 950,000 OUNCES OF GOLD PRODUCTION IN 2018 AT CASH OPERATING COSTS OF BETWEEN $505 & $550 PER OUNCE

* SIGNIFICANT RISE IN QTRLY REVENUE WAS ATTRIBUTABLE TO NEW PRODUCTION FROM FEKOLA MINE, AS WELL AS A 9% INCREASE IN AVERAGE REALIZED GOLD PRICE

* FOR FY 2018, FEKOLA MINE FORECAST TO PRODUCE BETWEEN 400,000 & 410,000 OUNCES OF GOLD AT CASH OPERATING COSTS OF BETWEEN $345 & $390 PER OUNCE

* COMPANY'S 2018 EXPLORATION BUDGET FOR MALI IS APPROXIMATELY $15.1 MILLION