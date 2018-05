BRIEF-B2Gold reports Q1 Adj Earnings Per Share of $0.06

May 9 (Reuters) - B2Gold Corp:

* B2GOLD REPORTS STRONG FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS; SIGNIFICANT BEAT AGAINST BUDGET FOR CASH OPERATING COSTS AND AISC AND DRAMATIC INCREASE IN CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO $147 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.06

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.07 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $330.5 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* B2GOLD IS WELL ON TARGET TO MEET ITS ANNUAL GUIDANCE OF BETWEEN 910,000 OUNCES AND 950,000 OUNCES OF GOLD PRODUCTION IN 2018

* CONSOLIDATED GOLD REVENUE IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 WAS $344 MILLION VERSUS $146 MILLION LAST YEAR