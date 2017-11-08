BRIEF-B2gold reports Q3 earnings per share $0.01

Nov 8 (Reuters) - B2gold Corp

* Reports strong third quarter 2017 results; new fekola mine achieves first gold pour on october 7, 2017 & gold production of 40,286 ounces to october 31 during ramp-up phase; commercial production at fekola anticipated by end of november

* Q3 earnings per share $0.01

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.01

* Q3 ‍consolidated gold production of 135,628 ounces​

* Q3 ‍consolidated gold revenue of $154.1 million on sales of 121,597 ounces at an average price of $1,267 per ounce​

* On track to meet high end of revised annual consolidated production guidance range of between 530,000 and 570,000 ounces of gold for 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: