BRIEF-B2gold reports Q4 earnings per share $0.03

March 15 (Reuters) - B2gold Corp:

* B2GOLD REPORTS STRONG FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2017 RESULTS; 2018 OUTLOOK PROVIDES FOR VERY STRONG PRODUCTION GROWTH WITH FORECAST GOLD PRODUCTION OF BETWEEN 910,000 AND 950,000 OUNCES

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.03

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.01 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ‍OUTLOOK FOR 2018 PROVIDES FOR PRODUCTION GROWTH, WITH CONSOLIDATED PRODUCTION EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN 910,000 AND 950,000 OUNCES OF GOLD​

* B2GOLD - ‍2018 CASH OPERATING COSTS AND AISC EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $505 AND $550 PER OUNCE AND BETWEEN $780 AND $830 PER OUNCE, RESPECTIVELY​

* ‍BEGINNING IN 2018, ON AVERAGE OVER NEXT THREE YEARS, COMPANY IS PROJECTING PER ANNUM GOLD SALES REVENUES OF APPROXIMATELY $1.2 BILLION​

‍QUARTERLY CONSOLIDATED GOLD PRODUCTION OF 240,753 OUNCES 71% (OR 100,102 OUNCES) GREATER THAN SAME PERIOD IN 2016​