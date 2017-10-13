FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-B2Gold reports third quarter 2017 gold production
October 13, 2017 / 10:28 AM / in 8 days

BRIEF-B2Gold reports third quarter 2017 gold production

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 13 (Reuters) - B2Gold Corp

* B2Gold reports strong third quarter 2017 gold production; completes mine construction and first gold pour at Fekola more than three months ahead of schedule

* B2Gold Corp - qtrly ‍consolidated gold revenue of $154.1 million on sales of 121,597 ounces at an average price of $1,267 per ounce​

* B2Gold - qtrly consolidated gold production of 135,628 ounces, with 6,340 ounces of pre-commercial production from Fekola mine, exceeding budget by 2% ​

* B2Gold - ‍for FY 2017 co is on track to meet high end of revised annual consolidated production guidance range of between 530,000 and 570,000 ounces of gold​

* B2Gold - anticipates gold production from Santa Pancha 1 to continue to increase, El Limon’s cash operating costs to decrease in Q4 ​

* B2Gold Corp - ‍2018 outlook provides production growth of over 70%​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

