March 20 (Reuters) - B2Gold Corp:

* B2GOLD CORP -BELIEVE CO’S INTERESTS IN FEKOLA MINE ARE PROTECTED & ANY AMENDMENTS IN A NEW MINING CODE WILL NOT APPLY TO FEKOLA WITHOUT CO’S AGREEMENT

* B2GOLD CORP - NO MALIAN GOVERNMENT REPRESENTATIVE HAS INFORMED CO'S REPRESENTATIVES THAT GOVERNMENT DOES NOT AGREE WITH CO'S POSITION