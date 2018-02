Feb 7 (Reuters) - B2holding Asa:

* RECORD HIGH PORTFOLIO ACQUISITIONS IN Q4 2017 AND 2017

* ACQUISITION AMOUNT FOR PORTFOLIOS ACQUIRED DURING 2017 ENDED AT NOK 4,112 MILLION, VERSUS NOK 2,583 MILLION IN 2016​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)