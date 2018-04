April 6 (Reuters) - B2HOLDING ASA:

* B2HOLDING ACQUIRES A PORTFOLIO OF RETAIL AND CORPORATE\, SECURED AND

* B2HOLDING ACQUIRES A PORTFOLIO OF RETAIL AND CORPORATE, SECURED AND UNSECURED NON-PERFORMING LOANS IN ROMANIA

* PORTFOLIO IS SOLD BY BANCA TRANSILVANIA S.A.

* PORTFOLIO CONSISTS OF APPROX. 3,300 INDIVIDUAL LOANS WITH AN AGGREGATE NOMINAL VALUE OF APPROX. EUR 124 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)