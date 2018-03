BRIEF-B2holding Contemplates Private Placement Of Up To 36.9 Million New Shares In Company

March 13 (Reuters) - B2HOLDING ASA:

* CONTEMPLATED PRIVATE PLACEMENT\, SIGNIFICANT PORTFOLIO PURCHASES YTD\,

* COMPANY INTENDS TO APPLY NET PROCEEDS FROM PRIVATE PLACEMENT TOWARDS GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES

* B2HOLDING - GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES, INCLUDING POTENTIAL PURCHASE OF TWO SUBSTANTIAL PORTFOLIOS IN CENTRAL- AND SOUTHEASTERN EUROPE AND A NEW PLATFORM IN WESTERN EUROPE

* PORTFOLIO IN CENTRAL EUROPE IS PENDING REGULATORY APPROVAL, BOTH PORTFOLIOS ARE EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN Q2 2018

* B2KAPITAL GREECE HAS ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH ALPHA BANK A.E. TO PURCHASE A NON-PERFORMING PORTFOLIO OF RETAIL UNSECURED LOANS IN GREECE

* PORTFOLIO HAS PURCHASE PRICE OF EUR 90 MILLION

* MINIMUM ORDER SIZE AND ALLOCATION IN PRIVATE PLACEMENT IS A NOK AMOUNT EQUIVALENT TO EUR 100,000

* CONTEMPLATED PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF UP TO 36,912,000 NEW SHARES IN COMPANY, CORRESPONDING TO ABOUT 10% OF ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)