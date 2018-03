BRIEF-B2Holding Enters The French Market

March 14 (Reuters) - B2holding Asa:

* B2HOLDING ENTERS THE FRENCH MARKET

* ‍HAS TODAY SIGNED AND CLOSED AN AGREEMENT FOR ACQUISITION OF 100% OF SHARES OF NEGOCIATION ET ACHAT DE CREANCES CONTENTIEUSES (NACC).​

* ‍ACQUISITION OF NACC REPRESENTS AN ENTERPRISE VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY EUR 90 MILLION AT CLOSING​

* ‍ACQUISITION OF NACC REPRESENTS AN ENTERPRISE VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY EUR 90 MILLION AT CLOSING, AND ACQUISITION WILL BE FINANCED BY AVAILABLE FINANCIAL RESOURCES.​

* ‍PART OF TRANSACTION IS BASED ON AN EARN-OUT AGREEMENT WITH SENIOR MANAGEMENT OVER 4 YEARS.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)