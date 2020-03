BRIEF-B2Holding Is Contemplating Bond Buy-Back And Provides Corporate Update

March 19 (Reuters) - B2Holding ASA:

* B2HOLDING ASA IS CONTEMPLATING BOND BUY-BACK AND PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE

* BUY-BACK WILL BE CONDUCTED AS A “REVERSE DUTCH AUCTION”, WHERE B2HOLDING ASA, THROUGH MANAGER, WILL RECEIVE OFFERS FOR DESIRED VOLUME AT DESIRED PRICE FOR SALE FROM BONDHOLDERS ON A CONFIDENTIAL BASIS

* DUE DATE FOR SUBMISSION IS 16:00 CET 20 MARCH 2020

* WILL DECIDE UPON AN EVENTUAL BUY-BACK PRICE AND CONSEQUENTLY TOTAL AMOUNT OF B2H01 BONDS TO BE PURCHASED (IF ANY)

* MACROECONOMIC EFFECTS OF CURRENT CRISIS ARE NOT POSSIBLE TO FORESEE, CO WILL REDUCE PORTFOLIO PURCHASES TO MINIMUM IN ORDER TO PRESERVE LIQUIDITY