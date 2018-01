Jan 18 (Reuters) - B2HOLDING ASA:

* AGREEMENT SIGNED TO ACQUIRE A PORTFOLIO OF RETAIL UNSECURED NON-PERFORMING

* UNIT ENTERS AGREEMENT WITH MONETA MONEY BANK TO ACQUIRE PORTFOLIO OF UNSECURED NON-PERFORMING LOANS IN CZECH REPUBLIC

* ‍TRANSACTION WILL BE CLOSED IN 1Q 2018​

* ‍PORTFOLIO CONSISTS OF APPROXIMATELY 28,000 LOANS AND HAS AN AGGREGATE NOMINAL VALUE OF EUR 119 MILLION​