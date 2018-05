May 4 (Reuters) - B2W Companhia Digital:

* BRAZILIAN E-COMMERCE COMPANY B2W CIA DIGITAL CONFIRMED AS COMPONENT OF BOVESPA INDEX FOR MAY TO AUGUST PERIOD

* BRAZILIAN AIRLINE GOL CONFIRMED AS COMPONENT OF BOVESPA INDEX FOR MAY TO AUGUST PERIOD

* BRAZILIAN TOURISM COMPANY CVC BRASIL CONFIRMED AS COMPONENT OF BOVESPA INDEX FOR MAY TO AUGUST PERIOD

* BRAZILIAN FOOD PROCESSOR MARFRIG TO REMAIN ON BOVESPA INDEX FOR MAY TO AUGUST PERIOD Further company coverage: (Reporting by Gram Slattery)