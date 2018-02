Feb 26 (Reuters) - B3it Management Ab:

* ‍B3IT ACQUIRES THIRD BASE​

* ‍B3IT MANAGEMENT ACQUIRES 66.4 PERCENT OF COMPANY THIRD BASE AB​

* PURCHASE PRICE AMOUNTS TO SEK 25.7 MILLION

* ACQUIRED COMPANY IS GIVEN NEW NAME B3 THIRD BASE AB

* PURCHASE PRICE IS PAID IN CASH