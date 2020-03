BRIEF-B90 Holdings PLC Says Co's Rev In Upcoming Weeks Will be Significantly Lower Due to COVID-19

March 17 (Reuters) - B90 Holdings PLC:

* FINANCIAL POSITION AND SUSPENSION OF TRADING

* DIRECTORS ARE MANAGING CASH RESOURCES CAREFULLY AND REMAIN RELIANT ON MANAGEMENT OF GROUP’S CREDITORS

* COMPANY’S REVENUES FOR UPCOMING WEEKS WILL BE SIGNIFICANTLY LOWER THAN BOARD’S EXPECTATIONS DUE TO COVID-19

* IF TRADING WAS NOT BE IN LINE WITH BOARD’S EXPECTATIONS, CO’S ABILITY TO CONTINUE AS A GOING CONCERN WOULD BE MATERIALLY IMPACTED

* MAIN EVENTS ON WHICH GROUP’S CUSTOMERS ARE FOCUSED ARE CURRENTLY NOT EXPECTED TO RESTART BEFORE 7 APRIL 2020

* B90 HOLDINGS PLC - ANY FURTHER DELAY IN RESTART OF SPORTING EVENTS WILL FURTHER IMPACT GROUP’S REVENUES.

* FACING DIFFICULTIES IN BEING ABLE TO CONCLUDE DISCUSSIONS ON RAISING ADDITIONAL FUNDS DUE TO COVID-19

* GROUP CURRENTLY ONLY HAS SUFFICIENT CASH RESOURCES AVAILABLE TO IT TO OPERATE BUSINESS FOR NEXT 3 TO 4 WEEKS