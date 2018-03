March 23 (Reuters) - BAADER BANK AG:

* FY OPERATING RESULT TURNED AROUND, AT EUR 9.4 MILLION COMPARED TO PREVIOUS YEAR TO EUR 7.7 MILLION

* FY ‍EARNINGS BEFORE TAX: GROWTH FROM EUR -2.13 MILLION TO EUR 4.26 MILLION​

* FY NET COMMISSION INCOME IMPROVED BY 14.2% FROM EUR 40.7 MILLION TO EUR 46.5 MILLION

* ‍FOR 2018, A HIGHER PROFIT IS EXPECTED FROM NORMAL BUSINESS ACTIVITY​

* FY GROUP EARNINGS AFTER TAXES REACHED EUR 2.4 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)