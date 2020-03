BRIEF-Babcock & Wilcox Announces Preliminary Unaudited Q4 And Full Year 2019 Results

March 12 (Reuters) - Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc :

* BABCOCK & WILCOX ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY UNAUDITED Q4 AND FULL YEAR 2019 RESULTS

* BABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES - PROVIDING PRELIMINARY RESULTS IN LIGHT OF CURRENT MARKET VOLATILITY AND CORONAVIRUS CONCERNS

* BABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES INC - MONITORING GLOBAL SPREAD AND IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS CLOSELY

* BABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES INC - MAKES NO PREDICTION REGARDING ULTIMATE IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS ON ITS BUSINESS

* BABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES - ANTICIPATES WILL REPORT Q4 2019 GAAP OPERATING INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS IN RANGE OF $8.2 MILLION TO $10.2 MILLION

* BABCOCK & WILCOX - PREPARING & IMPLEMENTING MITIGATION PLANS FOR FURTHER OR PROLONGED IMPACT FROM CORONAVIRUS ON GLOBAL OPERATIONS

* BABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES - ANTICIPATES Q1 OF 2020 WILL BE PROFITABLE ON A GAAP OPERATING INCOME AND ADJUSTED EBITDA BASIS

* BABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES- EXPECTS TO REPORT ADJUSTED EBITDA IN RANGE OF POSITIVE $17.5 MILLION TO $19.5 MILLION FOR Q4 OF 2019