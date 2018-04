BRIEF-Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Says Co Entered Into Amendment No. 6 To Credit Agreement, Which Amended Credit Agreement, Dated May 11, 2015

April 11 (Reuters) - Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc :

* ON APRIL 10, CO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 6 TO CREDIT AGREEMENT, WHICH AMENDED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED MAY 11, 2015

* AMENDMENT TO MODIFY DEFINITION OF EBITDA IN CREDIT AGREEMENT TO EXCLUDE UP TO $51.1 MILLION OF CHARGES FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018

* AMENDMENT INCLUDES IN QTR ENDED MARCH 31, UP TO $20 MLN OF ANTICIPATED RECEIPTS THAT WILL BE RECORDED AFTER MARCH 31, 2018