March 15 (Reuters) - Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc :

* BABCOCK & WILCOX SAYS ‍IN MARCH 2018, CO RECEIVED SUBPOENA FROM STAFF OF SEC -SEC FILING

* BABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES - SUBPOENA RELATED TO INVESTIGATION INTO ACCOUNTING CHARGES, RELATED MATTERS INVOLVING RENEWABLE SEGMENT IN 2016, 2017 Source text (bit.ly/2GvVZOE) Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)