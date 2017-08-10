FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 10, 2017 / 10:42 PM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Baby Bunting Group says FY total sales of $278.0 mln, up 17.4 pct

1 Min Read

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Baby Bunting Group Ltd

* FY total sales of $278.0 million, up 17.4 pct on prior corresponding period

* Final 2017 dividend 4.3 cents per share

* FY net profit after tax $12.2 million, up 47 pct

* FY18 EBITDA (excluding employee equity incentive expenses) is expected to be in range of $25.3 million to $27.0 million

* Expect comparable store sales growth to be mid-single digits for year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

