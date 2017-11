Nov 20 (Reuters) - Baby Bunting Group Ltd

* Now expects fy2018 EBITDA (excluding employee equity incentive expenses) to be around that achieved in FY2017​

* ‍Comparable store sales growth for FY2018 is expected to be around 4 percent​

* ‍As at 13 November 2017, total business sales are up 11.4 percent​