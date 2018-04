April 10 (Reuters) - Baby Bunting Group Ltd:

* IN FEB, CO HAD REITERATED EBITDA FOR FY18 TO BE AROUND $23 MILLION

* TWO COMPETITORS RECENTLY ENTERED INTO EXTERNAL ADMINISTRATION; EFFECT OF COMPETITOR CHANGES FOR FY18 IS NOT YET CLEAR

* IN SHORT TERM, COMPETITOR CHANGES MAY HAVE A NEGATIVE EFFECT ON CO'S SALES AND/OR GROSS PROFIT MARGIN FOR FY18