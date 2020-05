May 29 (Reuters) - Baccarat SA:

* END-FY NET FINANCIAL DEBT DOWN 46% TO ITS LOWEST LEVEL IN 7 YEARS

* FY CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME GROUP SHARE EUR 7.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 4.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY CURRENT OPERATING INCOME EUR 11.8 MILLION

* CASH POSITION STOOD AT €26.1 MILLION AT 31 DECEMBER 2019 COMPARED TO €28.5 MILLION AT 31 DECEMBER 2018

* FY EBITDA EUR 26.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 13.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* HAS APPLIED FOR BANK LOANS GUARANTEED BY FRENCH STATE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)