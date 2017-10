Sept 28 (Reuters) - BACCARAT SA:

* H1 EBITDA EUR 3.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 1.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 REVENUE EUR 68.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 65.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 NET LOSS GROUP SHARE EUR 1.3 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 3.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* END-H1 NET FINANCIAL DEBT AT EUR 11.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 22.0 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)