BRIEF-Baccarat Q1 Group Sales Down At 29.0 Million Euros

May 15 (Reuters) - Baccarat SA:

* IN FIRST QUARTER OF 2020, GROUP’S SALES TOTALLED €29.0 MILLION, DOWN -17.7%

* HEAVILY AFFECTED BY COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* OUTLOOK: FALL IN TURNOVER ON Q2 EXPECTED TO BE LARGER THAN Q1

* SEES SIGNIFICANT DROP IN ITS TURNOVER IN 2020 COMPARED TO 2019 AND DETERIORATION IN ITS RESULTS

* TO MEET EXCEPTIONAL LIQUIDITY NEEDS INDUCED BY CRISIS BACCARAT WILL HAVE TO RESORT TO BANK FINANCING WITHIN FRAMEWORK OF LOANS GUARANTEED BY THE FRENCH STATE (PGE)

* NET FINANCIAL DEBT, EXCLUDING THE IMPACT OF IFRS 16 AMOUNTED TO € 3.1 MILLION AT END MARCH 2020