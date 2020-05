BRIEF-Bachem Announces $1 Mln Investment To Guarantee Propofol Supply

May 25 (Reuters) - Bachem Holding AG:

* ANNOUNCES MEASURES TO ENSURE THAT GLOBAL MARKET IS KEPT SUPPLIED WITH ACTIVE PHARMACEUTICAL INGREDIENT PROPOFOL

* DEMAND FOR PROPOFOL IS CURRENTLY ACCENTUATED BY NEED FOR ADDITIONAL SUPPLIES FOR TREATMENT OF COVID-19 PATIENTS

* TEAM IN VIONNAZ, SWITZERLAND HAS EXPANDED PRODUCTION TO A 24/7 SHIFT OPERATION

* COMPANY IS ALSO INVESTING ABOUT A MILLION SWISS FRANCS IN ADDITIONAL EQUIPMENT WITH AIM OF GUARANTEEING CONTINUED SUPPLY CAPABILITY AT ALL TIMES Source text: bit.ly/36tdGvt Further company coverage: (Berlin Speed Desk)