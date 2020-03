BRIEF-Bachem Holding FY EBIT Up At CHF 62.4 Mln

March 13 (Reuters) - BACHEM HOLDING AG:

* FY OPERATING PROFIT AT EBIT LEVEL ROSE BY 13.8% TO CHF 62.4 MILLION

* FY SALES UP AT CHF 313.7 MILLION (2018: CHF 282.5 MILLION; +11.0%)

* FY OPERATING RESULT AT EBITDA LEVEL UP AT CHF 87.2 MILLION (2018: CHF 77.9 MILLION)

* FY NET PROFIT UP BY 16.1% TO CHF 54.2 MILLION

* INCREASES ITS GROWTH TARGETS AND EXPECTS TO BREAK THE CHF 500 MILLION SALES MARK IN NEXT FOUR TO FIVE YEARS

* TO PROPOSE DIVIDEND INCREASE FROM CHF 2.75 TO CHF 3.00 PER SHARE

* AIMS FOR EBITDA MARGIN OF 30% BY 2021 Source text: bit.ly/2IH0Tds Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)