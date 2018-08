BRIEF-Bachem Holding H1 Net Income Up At 16.5 Million CHF

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Bachem Holding AG:

* 7.2% DECREASE IN NET SALES TO 110.9 MILLION CHF FOR FIRST HALF OF 2018 (H1 2017: 119.5 MILLION CHF)

* EBIT DECLINED YEAR-ON-YEAR BY 3.4 MILLION CHF TO 18.0 MILLION CHF IN FIRST HALF OF 2018

* H1 NET INCOME CAME TO 16.5 MILLION CHF IN FIRST HALF OF 2018 (H1 2017: 15.8 MILLION CHF)

* SEES FY 2018 SALES GROWTH AT THE LOWER END OF THE LONGTERM FORECAST OF 6–10% P.A

* SEES FY 2018 OPERATING PROFIT TO MAKE FURTHER PROGRESS IN LINE WITH SALES