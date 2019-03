March 8 (Reuters) - Bachem Holding AG:

* FY 2018 NET INCOME RISES TO 46.6 MILLION CHF, UP 11.7%

* FY 2018 OPERATING RESULT ROSE BY 8.3% TO 54.8 MILLION CHF AT EBIT LEVEL AND BY 8.9% TO 77.9 MILLION CHF AT EBITDA LEVEL

* FY EPS CHF 3.43

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW CHF 3.34 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* FY2018 REVENUE VIEW CHF 279.7 MILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* FY 2018 SALES CHF 282.5 MILLION VERSUS CHF 261.6 MILLION

* BACHEM HOLDING - OVER NEXT FEW YEARS, SALES IN LOCAL CURRENCIES WILL CONTINUE TO GROW STEADILY IN LINE WITH LONG-TERM FORECAST OF 6–10% PER YEAR