Aug 23 (Reuters) - Bachem Holding AG:

* SALES OF 134.5 MILLION CHF AND SURGE IN OPERATING INCOME IN THE FIRST HALF

* HY EARNINGS PER SHARE CHF 1.49

* THIS YEAR’S SALES GROWTH SHOULD COME INTO THE UPPER RANGE OF THE LONG-TERM FORECAST OF 6–10% PER YEAR

* THIS YEAR'S OPERATING PROFITS SHOULD SHOW FURTHER GAINS IN LINE WITH SALES