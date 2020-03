March 18 (Reuters) - Bactiguard Holding AB:

* BACTIGUARD AND SVENSKT INDUSTRIFLYG ESTABLISH AIR BRIDGE FOR PROTECTIVE MEDICAL EQUIPMENT

* BACTIGUARD AND SVENSKT INDUSTRIFLYG WILL ESTABLISH AN AIR BRIDGE BETWEEN ASIA AND EUROPE, WHICH WILL ALSO BE AVAILABLE TO OTHER SWEDISH COMPANIES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)