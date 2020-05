BRIEF-Bactiguard Appoints Gabriella Bjorknert Caracciolo As New CFO

May 13 (Reuters) - Bactiguard Holding AB:

* BACTIGUARD APPOINTS GABRIELLA BJÖRKNERT CARACCIOLO AS NEW CFO

* GABRIELLA BJÖRKNERT CARACCIOLO ASSUMES HER NEW POSITION IN AUGUST 2020

* GABRIELLA BJÖRKNERT CARACCIOLO SUCCEEDS CECILIA EDSTRÖM, WHO IN FEBRUARY WAS APPOINTED CEO OF COMPANY

* LINA ARVERUD WILL MAINTAIN ROLE OF ACTING CFO UNTIL GABRIELLA TAKES OFFICE AND WILL THEN RETURN TO HER REGULAR ROLE AS FINANCIAL MANAGER

* GABRIELLA BJÖRKNERT CARACCIOLO IS CURRENTLY HEAD OF STRATEGY, DEVELOPMENT AND GOVERNANCE WITHIN TRANSACTION BANKING, NORDEA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)