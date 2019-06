June 3 (Reuters) - Bactiguard Holding AB:

* BACTIGUARD ENTERS NEW PARTNERSHIP FOR SWITZERLAND

* PARTNERSHIP WITH EUROMED SWISS AG (EUROMED), A LEADING, SPECIALIZED SWISS DISTRIBUTOR OF MEDICAL DEVICES.

* COLLABORATION IS BASED ON AN EXCLUSIVE DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT FOR ENTIRE BACTIGUARD INFECTION PREVENTION BIP PORTFOLIO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)