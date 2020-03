March 17 (Reuters) - Bactiguard Holding AB:

* BACTIGUARD HAS RECEIVED ORDERS OF OVER SEK 20 MILLION FOR PRODUCT THAT PROTECTS AGAINST CORONAVIRUS

* HAS RECEIVED ORDERS FROM CUSTOMERS, INCLUDING POLICE AUTHORITY, AT A TOTAL VALUE OF OVER SEK 20 MILLION WITHIN FIRST FEW DAYS OF LAUNCH OF HYDROCYN AQUA® ON SWEDISH MARKET Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)