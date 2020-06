June 2 (Reuters) - Bactiguard Holding AB:

* HYDROCYN® AQUA INACTIVATES THE CORONAVIRUS CAUSING COVID-19

* EFFECT OF HYDROCYN® AQUA (HYDROCYN) ON NEW CORONAVIRUS (SARS-COV-2) CAUSING COVID-19 HAS BEEN CONFIRMED

* TESTS PERFORMED BY SWEDISH NATIONAL VETERINARY INSTITUTE SHOW THAT 99.9% OF VIRUS PARTICLES WERE KILLED AFTER EXPOSURE TO HYDROCYN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)