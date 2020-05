May 13 (Reuters) - Bactiguard Holding AB:

* INTERIM REPORT FOR Q1 2020

* Q1 REVENUES AMOUNTED TO SEK 48,1 (33,9) MILLION AND INCREASED BY 42% (ADJUSTED FOR CURRENCY 36%)

* Q1 EBITDA AMOUNTED TO SEK 14,4 (7,2) MILLION WITH AN EBITDA-MARGIN OF 30% (21%)