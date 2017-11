Nov 8 (Reuters) - BACTIGUARD HOLDING AB

* ‍HAS RECEIVED A COMMITMENT FOR A THREE-YEAR CREDIT FACILITY OF SEK 180 MILLION​

* ‍CREDIT FACILITY FROM SEB IN FORM OF AN OVERDRAFT FACILITY OF SEK 30 MILLION AND A TERM LOAN OF SEK 150 MILLION​

* ‍CREDIT FACILITY REPLACES CURRENT BANK FINANCING AS WELL AS A LOAN FROM COMPANY'S MAIN SHAREHOLDERS​