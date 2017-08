June 27 (Reuters) - BACTIGUARD HOLDING AB:

* Bactiguard Wins Another Tender in Sweden

* CONTRACT RUNS FROM AUGUST THIS YEAR TO APRIL 2018, WITH OPTION TO EXTEND IT ON AN ANNUAL BASIS.

* CONTRACT INITIALLY RUNS UNTIL 30 APRIL 2018 AND CAN BE EXTENDED ON AN ANNUAL BASIS UNTIL 30 APRIL 2020