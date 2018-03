March 28 (Reuters) - Badger Daylighting Ltd:

* ANNOUNCES RECORD ANNUAL 2017 RESULTS AN 18% DIVIDEND INCREASE AND A NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.84

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 20 PERCENT TO C$132.8 MILLION