BRIEF-Badger Daylighting Says Board Of Directors Annual Cash Retainers To Be Cut By 40%

April 2 (Reuters) - Badger Daylighting Ltd:

* BADGER DAYLIGHTING LTD. PROVIDES AN OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL UPDATE RELATED TO COVID-19 AND UPCOMING EVENTS

* BADGER DAYLIGHTING LTD - COMPANY IS WITHDRAWING ITS 2020 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR ADJUSTED EBITDA AND HYDROVAC BUILDS

* BADGER DAYLIGHTING - EFFECTIVE APRIL 2020, SENIOR LEADERSHIP SALARIES WILL BE REDUCED BY 20%, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER’S SALARY WILL BE REDUCED BY 40%

* BADGER DAYLIGHTING - GIVEN CO’S STRONG LIQUIDITY POSITION, CO IS MAINTAINING ITS CURRENT DIVIDEND LEVEL

* BADGER DAYLIGHTING - BOARD OF DIRECTORS ANNUAL CASH RETAINERS WILL BE REDUCED BY 40%