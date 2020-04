BRIEF-Badger Meter Posts Q1 Earnings Per Share Of $0.41

April 16 (Reuters) - Badger Meter Inc:

* BADGER METER REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2020 RESULTS

* Q1 SALES $108.5 MILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $106.7 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.41

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $0.37 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* BADGER METER - IMPLEMENTED TEMPORARY COST CONTAINMENT ACTIONS, INCLUDING REDUCTIONS IN DISCRETIONARY SPENDING, HIRING FREEZE, REDUCED WORK HOUR FURLOUGHS, EXECUTIVE SALARY REDUCTIONS

* SAYS HAVE APPROXIMATELY $70 MILLION IN CASH ON BALANCE SHEET, AND $125 MILLION OF REVOLVING CREDIT AVAILABILITY