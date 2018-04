April 9 (Reuters) - BAE Systems:

* PRESS RELEASE BAE SYSTEMS WINS ADDITIONAL MK110 NAVAL GUNS CONTRACT FOR U.S. NAVY LCS

* TO PROVIDE 2 MORE MK110 NAVAL GUN SYSTEMS FOR INDEPENDENCE VARIANT OF U.S. NAVY’S LITTORAL COMBAT SHIP UNDER CONTRACT FROM GENERAL DYNAMICS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: