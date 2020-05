May 12 (Reuters) -

* BAFIN OFFICIAL SAYS HAVE ADDED TWO INSTITUTIONS TO ITS “INTENSIVE CARE” STATION FOR PROBLEM BANKS IN WAKE OF CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

* BAFIN PRESIDENT SAYS NO SERIOUS POLITICAL INITIATIVES CURRENTLY FOR CREATION OF EUROPE-WIDE BAD BANK

* BAFIN OFFICIAL SAYS HEARS FROM MULTIPLE BANKS THAT FOREIGN BANKS ARE RETREATING FROM GERMAN MARKET AMID CORONAVIRUS CRISIS