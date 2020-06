June 17 (Reuters) - BAFIN:

* ADMINISTRATIVE FINE ORDER FROM 9 DECEMBER 2019 FOR ELANIX BIOTECHNOLOGIES AS BEEN REVOKED

* ON 26 MAY 2020, ISSUED A NEW ADMINISTRATIVE FINE ORDER FOR ELANIX BIOTECHNOLOGIES AG, IMPOSING REDUCED ADMINISTRATIVE FINES AMOUNTING TO 45,000 EUROS (Gdansk Newsroom)