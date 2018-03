March 7 (Reuters) - Bagir Group Ltd:

* ‍SIGNED SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH SHANGDONG RUYI TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD​

* ‍PROPOSED INVESTMENT OF $16.5M TO ACQUIRE C.54% OF COMPANY’S ENLARGED ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL.​

* ‍REVENUES OF $51.1 MILLION IN 2017, IN LINE WITH REVISED EXPECTATIONS (2016: $64.1M).​

* ‍EBITDA & ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $1.5 MILLION AND $0.6 MILLION RESPECTIVELY IN 2017, IN LINE WITH REVISED EXPECTATIONS (2016: EBITDA $1.6MLN)​