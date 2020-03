March 13 (Reuters) - Bahamas Petroleum Company PLC:

* DUE TO IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON OPERATIONS, START OF DRILLING NOW ANTICIPATED TO BE IN LATE MAY/EARLY JUNE 2020

* NOTWITHSTANDING RECENT FALL IN OIL PRICES, FARM-IN TALKS ON OVERALL FUNDING STRATEGY CONTINUE TO ADVANCE