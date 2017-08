Aug 8 (Reuters) - BAHRAIN CINEMA CO

* H1 NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS 35.9 MILLION DINARS VERSUS 1.4 MILLION DINARS YEAR AGO

* H1 NET PROFIT INCLUDES NON-RECURRING ITEMS AMOUNTING TO 35.2 MILLION DINARS

* APPROVES ONE BONUS SHARE FOR EVERY FOUR SHARES