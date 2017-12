Dec 10 (Reuters) - BAHRAIN KUWAIT INSURANCE CO:

* BOARD PROPOSES PAID-UP CAPITAL INCREASE TO 14.3 MILLION DINARS FROM 7.2 MILLION DINARS THROUGH BONUS SHARE ISSUE‍​

* BOARD PROPOSES AUTHORIZED CAPITAL INCREASE TO 20 MILLION DINARS FROM 10 MILLION DINARS Source: (bit.ly/2yVzsJ1) Further company coverage: )