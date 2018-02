Feb 22 (Reuters) - BAHRAIN KUWAIT INSURANCE CO BSC :

* FY NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS 2.6 MILLION DINARS VERSUS 2.9 MILLION DINARS YEAR AGO

* BOARD PROPOSES FY CASH DIVIDEND OF 25 FILS PER SHARE, BONUS SHARE OF 100 PERCENT OF PAID-UP CAPITAL Source:(bit.ly/2GBBaQz) Further company coverage: