Feb 27 (Reuters) - BAHRAIN NATIONAL HOLDING COMPANY :

* FY NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS 2.1 MILLION DINARS VERSUS 3.9 MILLION DINARS YEAR AGO

* BOARD PROPOSES FY CASH DIVIDEND OF 12 FILS PER SHARE

* BOARD PROPOSES FY STOCK DIVIDEND OF 5 SHARES FOR EVERY 100 SHARES

* FY GROSS INSURANCE PREMIUMS 28.9 MILLION DINARS VERSUS 27.6 MILLION DINARS YEAR AGO